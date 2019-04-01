Mon, 01 Apr 2019

Brexit creates power vacuum at heart of Britain's government

Britain's parliament is deadlocked over plans to leave the European Union. The country's ruling Conservative Party is fractured by an ...

Gallacher produces stunning comeback to win in India

Gurgaon - Scotland's Stephen Gallache r claimed a stunning one-shot victory at the Indian Open on Sunday and the "special" ...

Lopez holds off Yates brothers to win Tour of Catalonia

Barcelona - Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez of the Astana team withstood a late attack by Briton Adam Yates aided by ...

Chelsea ride their luck to rescue Sarri with Cardiff escape

Cardiff - Maurizio Sarri rode his luck as Chelsea narrowly avoided humiliation at Cardiff to hit back and snatch a ...

Warnock rages over Cardiff's controversial defeat

Cardiff - C ardiff manager Neil Warnock admitted he was so angry with his side's controversial defeat against Chelsea that ...

Hamilton wins Bahrain GP after Leclerc heartbreak

Sakhir - Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton took advantage of Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc's wretched misfortune on Sunday when ...

U.S. to no longer support Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration out of the blue has stopped foreign aid to three countries in Central America, because ...

Bolton condemns Maduro for using foreign military to remain in power

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it ...

Two companies, 7 individuals conspired to defraud U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...

UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

George Clooney calls for bocott on 9 hotels owned by Brunei

LOS ANGELES, Hollywood - Actor George Clooney has come out swinging against the sultanate of Brunei Darussalami (more commonly known ...

Canada issues travel warning for visits to Britain

OTTAWA, Canada - Canadians travelling or living in the UK are being told by their government to be highly cautious. ...

