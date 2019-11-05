Tue, 05 Nov 2019

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Why do young people join gangs? Members explain the appeal of risk taking

As the rate of knife crime continues to rise, there have been many attempts to investigate why some young people ...

Klopp defends Mane after Guardiola 'diving' claim

London - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's allegation that Sadio Mane is a diver ...

Balotelli hits back as Verona supporters' chief fuels racism row

Milan - Mario Balotelli on Monday reacted with anger after the head of Verona's hard core ultras fans group fuelled ...

Cardiff face long transfer ban if they miss Sala payment

London - Cardiff City face a three-window transfer ban unless they pay the first instalment of the €17 million ($19M) ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

