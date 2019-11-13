9:21 PM ET

Glamorgan have secured a significant signing by keeping Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne for the next two seasons.

Labuschagne will be available across all formats for the 2020 and 2021 summers pending international commitments. His spell with Glamorgan in 2019 helped propel him into the Ashes squad as he scored 1114 runs at 65.52 in the County Championship and he has since gone on to cement is place in the line-up after his dramatic introduction to the Lord's Test as a concussion substitute for Steven Smith.

"I'm absolutely rapt to re-sign for Glamorgan and come back to Cardiff for another two years," he said. "I love the city and loved playing for the club. The boys were incredible from day one and I felt part of something special.

"The coaching staff were great and Matt [Maynard] really understood my batting and helped me to get the best out of my game. My batting improved a lot last year under his guidance and I'm excited to work him again. But I'm equally excited to do everything I can to help drive the team into Division One. We definitely have the playing talent and coaching staff to get us there."

Australia's schedule during the next English season is reasonably light although they are set for a two-Test series in Bangladesh which Labuschagne would expect to be part of. It is also possible that he will force his way into contention for the one-day side following a strong start to the domestic season with Queensland. Australia have a limited-overs tour of England, which includes three ODIs, in early July.