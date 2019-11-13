Wed, 13 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Cardiff Star.

More Information
5
Fair in Cardiff

United Kingdom

Section
UK in $3.5 billion order for hundreds of Boxer armoured vehicles

LONDON, UK - The British Army is spending $3.5 billion to acquire more than 500 new armoured vehicles to transport ...

Thiem upsets Djokovic to reach semis at ATP Finals

London - Dominic Thiem produced a scintillating display of attacking tennis to beat Novak Djokovic and qualify for the last ...

SA's Klaasen and Kiwi partner into last four at ATP Finals

Cape Town - South African tennis star Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand doubles partner Michael Venus have qualified for ...

Bafana coach discusses possible Benni role

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was probed into answering whether former striker Benni McCarthy could join his ...

Suryakumar Yadav says Harbhajan Singh has always backed him

London [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): India spinner Harbhajan Singh has always backed him said Suryakumar Yadav and added that that ...

Trump, Macron talk on Syria coordination, Iran over phone

Washington [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed a range of pressing ...

International

Section
Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

U.S. and China could split world economy in two

It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

Movie Review

General Idi Amin Dada: A Self-Portrait (Gnral Idi Amin Dada: Autoportrait)