6 Boks in Barbarians starting XV to face Fiji

Cape Town - There are six Springboks in the Barbarians starting XV for Saturday's match against Fiji at Twickenham.

World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi features at left wing, while three Boks who were not part of the World Cup party - Curwin Bosch (flyhalf) Andre Esterhuizen (centre) and Dillyn Leyds (wing) - also feature in the backline.

Up front, World Cup winner Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira starts at loosehead prop, while Marco van Staden is another Springbok starting at flank.

Coach Eddie Jones has picked Irish veteran Rory Best as captain in what will be the hooker's last international.

There are three more Springboks on the bench - scrumhalf Jano Vermaak, centre Lukhanyo Am and flyhalf Morne Steyn.

South African-born Josh Strauss, who plays for Scotland, also starts at No 8, while Hencus van Wyk, a former Bulls prop currently playing in Japan, is on the bench.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 16:30 (SA time).

The BaaBaas will also face Brazil in Sao Paolo (November 20) and Wales in Cardiff (November 30).

Teams:

Barbarians

15 David Havili, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Pete Samu, 5 Tyler Ardron, 4 Luke Jones, 3 Enrique Pieretto, 2 Rory Best (captain), 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Campese Maafu, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Angus Cotrell, 20 Matt Philip, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Lukhanyo Am, 23 Morne Steyn

Fiji

TBA