Fri, 15 Nov 2019

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

The psychology of riots - and why it's never just mindless violence

It seemingly can happen anywhere - and at any time. From London to Hong Kong, apparently peaceful cities can sometimes ...

Narcissists: why we need to take better care of them

Narcissists, like sharks, get a bad press. Both are generally seen as menacing, negative forces to be feared and avoided.But ...

6 Boks in Barbarians starting XV to face Fiji

Cape Town - There are six Springboks in the Barbarians starting XV for Saturday's match against Fiji at Twickenham.World Cup ...

England's Anderson could be back for SA tour

London - England pace bowler James Anderson has revealed he is "progressing nicely" as he steps up his return from ...

Australia's Qantas Tests 19 ½-hour London-Sydney Flight

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - Australia's national carrier Qantas Friday successfully completed a 19½-hour, nonstop flight from London to Sydney, which was ...

International

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Fox and His Friends (Faustrecht der Freiheit)