Sat, 16 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Lahore HC continues hearing in Nawaz Sharif's ECL case today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 16 (ANI): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday continued hearing a petition challenging the government's condition ...

Kate Beckinsale rubbishes dating rumors with Jamie Foxx

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): British actress Kate Beckinsale denied the rumors that she and American actor Jamie Foxx ...

Press should discuss ways to curb fake news, says Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that fake news is a bigger problem ...

Have made steps forward for sure: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is happy with his current form and said that he has 'made ...

Bale says he gets more enjoyment from Wales than Real Madrid

Paris - Gareth Bale has risked fuelling the criticism of his commitment to Real Madrid by admitting on Friday he ...

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

