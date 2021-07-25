UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in state funding to purchase luxury mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore during the "Bad" tour.



Teodoro Obiang Mangue, who is also vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, a country on the west coast of Central Africa, saw Britain freeze his assets and impose a travel ban under the UK's anti-corruption scheme.



U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the sanctions against Teodoro Obiang Mangue for his misusing state funds.



British officials said Obiang had participated in "corrupt contracting arrangements and soliciting bribes, to fund a lavish lifestyle inconsistent with his official salary as a government minister."



Specifically, Britain said he purchased a $100 million mansion in Paris, a $38 million private jet, a luxury yacht, and dozens of luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, Bentleys and Aston Martins.



Britain's foreign ministry said Obiang also purchased "a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia, including a $275,000 crystal-covered glove that Jackson wore on his 'Bad' tour".



Britain sanctioned four other people on Thursday due to corruption, including Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei from Zimbabwe, Alex Nain Saab Morn and Alvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas from Venezuela and Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan from Iraq.



