Sun, 25 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Cardiff Star.

More Information
15
Partly Cloudy in Cardiff

United Kingdom

Section
UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

UK seeks new trade agreement with N. Ireland, EU says no

LONDON, England: The EU has rejected a British demand to rewrite an earlier agreement involving post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. ...

Britain favors placing U.S. deep space radar station in U.K.

LONDON, England: A U.S. Space Force proposal to base a radar system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 ...

Bani Pasricha's latest collection NINA launched in Turkey

Cappadocia [Turkey], July 25 (ANI/PNN): Started by a biotechnologist in the year 2010, BANI COUTURE is a reputed fashion house ...

Tokyo Olympics: Andy Murray withdraws from men's singles

Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): British tennis player Andy Murray on Sunday withdrew himself from the men's singles event of ...

Album: Quiet streets in Sydney under lockdown

© Provided by Xinhua SYDNEY, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Quiet and empty streets are seen in Australia's most populous city ...

International

Section
UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

Movie Review

The Parallax View
Parallax View